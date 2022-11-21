Snow Storm

Luis Perdomo carries a broom after clearing snow from his car during Friday’s snowstorm in Manchester. By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state.Several cars are parked on the street in Manchester during a snowstorm last February. City officials have toughened regulations for post-storm parking to improve snow-removal operations.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester’s winter parking rules, including recent changes ranging from increased fines to added free parking locations, go into effect the morning of Dec. 1.

To facilitate snow removal and emergency vehicle access, the city’s winter parking ban goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Dec. 1 and runs through April 15.