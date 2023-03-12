Forecasters are watching a nor’easter that could drop more than a foot of heavy, wet snow across parts of New Hampshire over three days, from late Monday through Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most central and southern areas of the Granite State through Wednesday.
Eversource officials said Sunday they are closely monitoring the weather forecast, and crews are ready for the heavy, wet snow and strong winds expected across the Granite State.
The company is positioning equipment and line and tree crews at work centers around the state prior to the storm’s arrival, and additional out-of-state crews are being brought in to assist with restoring power to customers, if needed, officials said.
“We began monitoring this storm last week using several weather services and continue to closely watch its path and will adjust our plan as needed,” Eversource New Hampshire President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said in a statement. “The heavy, wet snow and hazardous winds forecasted have the potential to bring down trees and branches onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outages. The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment in our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly as possible to whatever this storm brings.”
Forecasts call for a mixture of rain and snow to arrive in New Hampshire late Monday afternoon and evening, with snow picking up in intensity late Monday night into Tuesday.
Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible at the coast Tuesday, forecasters said.
Widespread snow totals of a foot or more are possible in the highest elevations of Hillsborough County and across the Monadnock region, with a widespread 6-12 inches expected in other parts of the state. Lesser amounts are likely near the coast and north of the White Mountains, forecasters said.
The storm is expected to move away from the area on Wednesday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday and Friday.
Communities across New Hampshire are scheduled to hold local elections Tuesday. Some town clerk offices, including Litchfield, alerted residents that absentee ballots would be available Monday for anyone looking to avoid venturing out into the storm to cast a ballot at local polls on Tuesday.