Plow trucks on Route 104
Plow trucks try to keep up with the snow on Route 104 in Meredith during a January storm.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Forecasters are watching a nor’easter that could drop more than a foot of heavy, wet snow across parts of New Hampshire over three days, from late Monday through Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most central and southern areas of the Granite State through Wednesday.