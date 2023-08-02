US-NEWS-WEA-JULY-HEAT-GET

A sign reading "Today's High: 115" is posted in South Mountain Park amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 25 in Phoenix. 

 Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Four out of every five humans alive experienced at least one day of abnormally hot temperatures in July — a global onslaught of extreme heat that would not have been possible without climate change, according to new research.

The sweltering month appears to have been the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, although official verification from federal meteorological agencies is still pending.