Smoke and haze linger over swaths of North America, the result of hundreds of wildfires burning in Quebec and Western Canada.
But here in the Granite State the weather is cloudy, humid and rainy — and may stay that way through next week, according to the National Weather Service.
This stretch of dark skies, dampness, slightly cooler temperatures and explosive rain is unusual for northern New England this time of year but not unprecedented, said Stephen Baron, a weather service forecaster based in Gray, Maine, who remembers similar conditions 15 years ago.
When it comes to early summer, “2008 was even rainier than this one. It’s something that happens every once in a while,” and not necessarily a sign of climate change, Baron said Thursday.
Northern New England’s weather system is keeping the wildfire smoke at bay, while Pennsylvania, New York and the Ohio Valley receive the brunt of it.
“It’s beneficial if you don’t like the smoke — but not if you don’t like rain,” he said. This pattern is likely to continue for seven days. “After that, it’s tough to nail down.”
To understand what’s going on you need a wide-angle lens of the upper atmosphere, and the ability to zoom in to see the ground.
New Hampshire is receiving a low pressure system moving west to east. The weather flowing around us moves counter-clockwise, Baron said, keeping the wildfire smoke circulating around our region.
“It’s been spinning right around us,” Baron said.
Temperatures have been a little cooler, but not far from normal, because of continuing cloud cover. There is a risk for excessive rainfall, especially in the White Mountains and northwestern Maine. Locally heavy rainfall is possible on Friday and Saturday ahead of a front approaching from the Northwest.
Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to impact portions of the eastern U.S. over the next few days, according to the weather service. But air quality will likely improve as thunderstorms and smoke dispersion salvage air conditions for most of the country heading into this weekend.