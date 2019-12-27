A coast-to-coast storm system is throwing a speed bump in holiday return travel plans, bringing the worst weather of the season to an extensive swath of the Lower 48. Heavy rain and even a tornado already struck Southern California as the storm moved ashore on Thursday, with hefty snows and severe weather likely in the Central United States during the next few days. Disruptions to air and ground travel are likely in some locations.
The storm first drenched the Pacific coast, with Los Angeles picking up 3.34 inches of rain in five days from back-to-back systems. Meanwhile, a weak tornado moved ashore in Ventura Harbor, Calif., as strong thunderstorms rumbled across parts of the Golden State. In the higher elevations, feet of snow have fallen. And that’s just the beginning.
The storm stirring up all the inclement weather is a series of several storms all wrapped up beneath the same surge of cold air and atmospheric spin aloft. Like a row of toppling dominoes, one area of surface low pressure is expected to hand off its energy to the next in the next few days. This relay race of storms is likely to bring a smorgasbord of weather threats from the Southwest to the Upper Midwest, and eventually to New England.
The first installment of the multi-act atmospheric tango should begin overnight as a zone of low pressure takes shape from northern Chihuahua, Mexico, up through west Texas, eastern New Mexico and into Colorado. This area of storminess should eventually consolidate into an intensifying low pressure center over the High Plains on Saturday morning.
The storm’s third and final act, this time in New England, could come in two rounds.
On Monday, the low over the Great Lakes could bring a narrow ribbon of precipitation into parts of New England, from the New York/Canada border through portions of central New Hampshire and Maine. This is a finicky feature associated with warm air riding north, preceding the main storm. Several inches of snow or a period of mixed precipitation are possible during this time.
Then things become interesting as the storm system — by that point in eastern Ontario and western Quebec — will likely spur yet another new low pressure center, this time off the New England coast. However, it’s not expected to fully mature before it pulls away, meaning the Northeast may be hit by both disturbances.
