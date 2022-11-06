Concord broke high temperature record Saturday By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 25 sec ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A great blue heron fishes on a warm and sunny fall day at Lake Massabesic on Friday in Auburn. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Concord reached a record high of 78 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 75 degrees for the day set in 1994, according to the National Weather Service.It also marked the second highest warm temperature in November for Concord, which was 80 degrees set on Nov. 2 in 1876 and 1950, according to meteorologist Jerry Combs.Sunday tied the record of 75 degrees set in 1948. The average high temperature this time of year is 53 degrees for the Capital City, Combs said.Monday will also be warm before cooling down to more normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.“It looks like the record high for (Monday) is out of reach,” Combs said.“We are forecasting 72 (Monday) for Concord and the record is 78 degrees. While still warm it doesn’t look like record territory,” he said.A dry air mass — or high pressure over the region — and not a lot of cloud cover has contributed to the warm weather, Combs said.Some heavy wind gusts were also noticeable Sunday with gusts of 35 mph in Concord and 43 mph in Manchester.Temperatures will cool off to more seasonable temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday.“We are going to rebound into the 60s on Thursday,” Combs said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Concord broke high temperature record Saturday {{title}} Most Popular Flood watch issued for most of NH though early Saturday Request News Coverage