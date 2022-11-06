Great blue heron

A great blue heron fishes on a warm and sunny fall day at Lake Massabesic on Friday in Auburn.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Concord reached a record high of 78 degrees on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 75 degrees for the day set in 1994, according to the National Weather Service.

It also marked the second highest warm temperature in November for Concord, which was 80 degrees set on Nov. 2 in 1876 and 1950, according to meteorologist Jerry Combs.