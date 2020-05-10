MANCHESTER — After a blustery start to the week, temperatures throughout New Hampshire are expected to remain below normal with a chance of some snow flurries for the highest mountain areas.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Sunday that the cool pattern is expected to hold until late in the week, when more seasonable conditions could arrive.
Scattered storms, some of which could be severe, were expected Monday afternoon with gusty winds and a slight chance of snow flurries for the state’s highest elevations, Tubbs said.
Unlike last week, when a storm dropped several inches of snow throughout much of the state, Tubbs said only mountain areas have a chance of seeing a flurry or two Monday night into Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to stay below average, reaching only the 50s with lows dipping into the 30s and a possibility of frost concerns for any recent spring plantings, Tubbs said.
Tubbs said communities from Laconia north could be at risk for possible frost Monday night into Tuesday, but there was no sign of snow beyond scattered flurries.
“We are not forecasting snow for the foreseeable future — and hopefully not until next year,” Tubbs said. “It’s been a winter that doesn’t want to quit.”
Last week’s storm, which dropped more than a foot of fresh snow at the top of Mount Washington, was the result of a dip in the jetstream that affected conditions throughout the region, Tubbs said.
“It was able to bring rain that changed over to snow in some locations,” Tubbs said. “It was pretty rare for this time of the year.”
Warmer conditions were expected to arrive by Thursday with highs closer to average in the mid-to-upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
“It looks like the pattern potentially turns to a warmer one next weekend,” Tubbs said.