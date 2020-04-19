After a taste of spring-like weather on Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop this week, with a cold front that will bring rain to much of New Hampshire and the possibility of snow in the mountains.
Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the balmy conditions of Sunday -- when temperatures reached into the 60s -- won't be returning anytime soon.
Schroeter said long-term models indicate the cool pattern is likely to remain through the end of April.
“Cool and wet will be the rule into May,” Schroeter said.
On Monday, high temperatures will hit the lower 50s.
“The overall week looks cooler than average with short, fast-moving systems moving through the area,” Schroeter said.
Rain, with a possibility of thunder showers in southwestern New Hampshire, is expected Tuesday. There is a chance of snow at higher elevations.
“It’s going to be strictly confined to the mountains,” Schroeter said.
Wednesday was expected to be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s in southern New Hampshire and lower 40s in the north, Schroeter said.
Another round of precipitation is on target to arrive late Thursday and continue into Friday.
“It’s generally rain,” Schroeter said. “There will probably be some snow in the very highest peaks but anywhere from the White Mountains south will be rain.”