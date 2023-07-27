Hot weather in New York

People cool off with a spray from the north reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial and Museum as New York City issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday.

CHICAGO — An intensifying heat wave descended on the eastern United States on Thursday, prompting warnings about the dangers presented by the sweltering heat and humidity in the final days of a record-smashing July around the world.

Some 180 million Americans — about half the population of the United States — are under heat watches and warnings, with temperatures and heat index values well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the forecast until at least Saturday, the National Weather Service said.