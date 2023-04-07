MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles last weekend. A Dartmouth College study shows climate change is leading to more home runs in Major League Baseball.

George Costanza made hitting home runs sound easy when he described it on “Seinfeld”: “Calculate the velocity, v, in relation to the trajectory, t, in which g, gravity, of course remains a constant. It’s not complicated.”

While the physics behind baseball may seem unalterable, higher temperatures reduce air density, which makes it likelier for a batted ball to fly farther. That means climate change is now influencing the game — and affecting the frequency of home runs, according to new research.