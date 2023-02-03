Tree on car in Salem

A "very large tree" feel on a Honda Accord on Pelham Road Friday morning. The driver suffered a head injury.

 Jeffrey Hastings

The arctic chill and gusty winds proved too much for several ski areas that didn’t open Friday and for a Massachusetts motorist injured when a large tree flattened his car in Salem.

The 2017 Honda Accord “was pancaked,” said Salem Police Lt. Robert Kirley. “There’s no salvaging it.”