The arctic chill and gusty winds proved too much for several ski areas that didn’t open Friday and for a Massachusetts motorist injured when a large tree flattened his car in Salem.
The 2017 Honda Accord “was pancaked,” said Salem Police Lt. Robert Kirley. “There’s no salvaging it.”
The “very large tree” fell on to a Honda Accord waiting in traffic on Pelham Road near Stiles Road around 9 a.m., leaving the driver from Andover, Mass., with a head injury not believed to be life-threatening, Kirley said.
“I would say it’s a direct result of the weather,” Kirley said. “I don’t think this would have happened without the wind gusts and the cold.”
The arctic weather was forecast to be short-lived, with temperatures Sunday perhaps touching 40 degrees in some places.
“By Sunday, you’re going to be like, ‘Did that just happen,’ said Justin Arnott, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“We can be thankful that this is really only 36 hours of real cold air,” Arnott said. “Then, we’ll be warming up and be at above-normal temperatures next week.”
Concord, a National Weather Service climate location, wasn’t going to break any records this weekend since the record low for Friday was 32-below zero and a mere 24-below for Saturday’s date. Both records happened in the same year.
“That was a tough couple of days in 1898,” Arnott said.
A wind chill advisory blanketed the state through 1 p.m. Saturday for “potential once-in-a-generation cold” in parts of northern New England overnight Friday into Saturday, warned the National Weather Service.
Concord was expected to experience 40-below wind chills overnight Friday. It was nearly seven years ago when Concord last measured minus-39 degree wind chills on Feb. 13, 2016.
“For Concord, those values, they’re certainly not normal,” Arnott said. “It’s maybe a once-in-a-decade cold.”
There’s always some place colder.
The Mount Washington Observatory was rocking with 100 mph winds and 89-below wind chills Friday afternoon.
On Friday, Cannon Mountain Ski Resort in Franconia was closed “due to wind and weather” and planned to reopen Saturday, according to its website. Wildcat Mountain in Gorham also was closed “due to adverse weather conditions.”
At Pats Peak Ski Area & Banquet Center in Henniker, the ski area operated Friday but scratched night skiing
“Not only is it cold but the winds will be strong and could cause power outages,” Lori Rowell, director of marketing and sales, said by email.
“A February snowstorm would be ideal to add to our snow base to keep us skiing and riding through the month of March,” she wrote.
The cold weather canceled another weather-themed event: Saturday’s auditions for Franklin’s district-wide musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Electric companies reported scattered outages with fewer than 1,000 customers collectively without power Friday afternoon.
Manchester wasn’t predicted to break any records, with individual record lows for Feb. 3, 4 and 5 all happening in 1971, though records are incomplete, Arnott said.
Manchester announced it was suspending refuse collection and closing the drop-off facility Saturday due to forecasted “frigid temperatures and high winds, and in order to ensure the safety of our employees.”
Normal refuse collection was to resume Sunday.
The Litchfield Transfer Station closed earlier on Friday and would be open normal hours Saturday with limited staffing. It also added Sunday hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The state lifted restrictions on hours for trucks that deliver propane, home heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, groceries and medications. Utility crews are also exempt.
The emergency exemption allows certain drivers to work extended hours “and ensures Granite Staters receive what they need to stay warm and safe during this stretch of frigid air,” said Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn.