I t’s the tale of two New Hampshires.
In the south, it’s been the wettest start to July on record and people are praying the rain will stop and the sun will shine — at least for one day.
But in the water-starved North Country, folks are doing rain dances as the Androscoggin River watershed drops to historic levels and some rivers and streams have slowed to a trickle.
Fish biologist Andy Schafermeyer of New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Lancaster office said fish are typically threatened by lower water levels, reduced oxygen, and higher water temperatures in July and August, but the drought has raised the threat this year.
Schafermeyer said trout and salmon do their best to find refuge in deeper and cooler waters, but if they don’t, they could die as severe drought conditions persist in eastern Coos County.
“We have not seen any fish kills to date, but the concerns are there, especially because we’re still only in mid-July ... I’m pretty worried about what might happen in August,” he said.
The Connecticut Lakes, which feed northern rivers, have been struggling to maintain a minimum water level since the region suffered drought conditions last year. Schafermeyer said he’s most concerned about the Androscoggin watershed in northeastern New Hampshire.
He’s been a biologist in northern areas for 27 years and has never seen the watershed so low.
“In a year like this and last year, we kind of already started off in a bit of a hole so the concerns are the same, but they’re exacerbated. We just don’t have as much money in the bank, so to speak, and we’re heading into a dire period,” said Schafermeyer, who writes the Adventures Afield column in the New Hampshire Sunday News.
Androscoggin River Watershed Council program director Becky Secrest is also keeping a close eye on water levels.
“It’s definitely the lowest I’ve ever seen it,” she said.
Schafermeyer said results from a recent fishing tournament at Moore Dam in Littleton were “disappointing” in terms of fish size and numbers.
Thanks to Tropical Storm Elsa and a wet pattern that has delivered several rounds of rain over the past two weeks, Concord has recorded 7.33 inches of rain since July 1, making it the rainiest start to the month of July; the previous record was 4.17 inches in 2014.
Concord and other southern communities are still averaging about 5 inches below-normal precipitation since July 2020, while the northern half of the state has a precipitation deficit of 10 to 15 inches, said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“Northern areas have had scattered storms and they tend to not help as much with drought issues,” he said.
Matt Holmes, a Fish and Game conservation officer in Lancaster, is monitoring the potential effects on wildlife.
During a drought, raspberries, blackberries, and wild strawberries and cherries may be in short supply or not available at all, he said.
“In the fall, hard mast like beech and oak are key fall foods that a lot of wildlife is hoping for to put on the fat reserves that are going to take them through winter, and if those crops are nonexistent or stunted or dead on the vine, the wildlife will suffer because they have a much harder time going into fall fat and happy ahead of the winter season,” Holmes said.
Holmes said things are at a pivotal point now. If the area sees enough rain, the fruit will do well, he said, but if dry conditions continue it will wither.
The dry conditions have been a concern for farmers as well.
“I think the drought is certainly on everybody’s mind, especially after last year when we had wells go dry,” said Nicholas Rowley, field specialist with the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension office in Coos County.
He said the first crop of hay was good and he’s hopeful the second crop will be as well, but yields will be lower if conditions remain dry.
“Time will tell, but I’m feeling pretty good about it at this moment. Last year I was getting a ton of calls from perennial forage growers, but this year I’m not really hearing anything from farmers. That’s usually a sign that things are doing good,” he said.
Littleton Fire Capt. Chad Miller said firefighters have battled a few more brush fires than normal.
When it snowed in late spring, Miller said people fired up their woodstoves and then dumped ashes, which quickly melted the snow and sparked brush fires.
“That’s been a little bit unusual this year,” he said.