A larger portion of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions promoting increased public water restrictions and calls for private well owners to conserve water.
Farmers have also been hit hard with some having to choose what crops to irrigate.
With a couple more weeks of summer, state officials are keeping a close eye on the conditions. On Thursday, New Hampshire’s Drought Management Team met virtually for the second time this year.
The drought percentage jumped from 70% last week to 90% with portions of the state jumping from “moderate” to “severe” drought conditions. Six counties are now experiencing a severe drought.
Parts of Grafton County as of this week are now in the severe drought category, according to Robert Scott, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Services.
The drought conditions have worsened since July, said Mary Stampone, the state’s climatologist.
“Going into August conditions statewide deteriorated rapidly by the end of the month, mostly due to a lack of rainfall and above average temperatures,” she said. “Prior to last Saturday’s rainfall event, August rainfall was mostly just scattered showers and storms with less than an inch of accumulation.”
The forecast calls for above normal precipitation over the next 10 to 14 days across the state, Stampone said.
“If we get that forecasted rainfall, drought conditions are expected to improve statewide by the end of the month,” she said. “These improvements may result in drought removal across areas where there is moderate drought, but drought is likely to remain but improve for parts of the state experiencing severe drought.”
The meeting also focused on stream flow conditions, groundwater levels, drinking water supplies and fire dangers.
Groundwater remains low across the state, which can cause problems for residential wells. The department, however, has received few notices of well issues.
“They are primarily concerned the shallow dug wells that are primarily near lakes that are experiencing impacts,” said Brandon Kernen, a manager in the Drinking Water and Groundwater Bureau.
Most of the wells across the state are in bedrock, which are deeper and rely on groundwater recharges.
“There is a lag effect that could have adverse impacts on these types of wells throughout a drought,” Kernen said. “It could mean very soon if we don’t start getting increased precipitation we are going to see significant problems with bedrock wells, which many homeowners rely upon.”
Jim Gallagher, chief engineer of NHDES, said lake and reservoir levels have dropped across the state.
Lake Massabesic in Manchester and Auburn is down about 3½ feet, but no drinking water restrictions have been put in place. Several boat launches have been closed because of the shallow water, according to David Miller, deputy director of water supply for Manchester Water Works.
The department is being cautious given the drought across the state.
“We still have plenty of water in Lake Massabesic. We are very similar to where we were in 2016,” he said. “We have a more than adequate supply at this point.”
Farmers have been hit hard, especially with hay and corn crops in the southern tier. An emergency declaration through the United States Department of Agriculture could be issued by the end of the month.
The water reserves or ponds on farms are being depleted or already empty, said George Hamilton, fruit and vegetable production field specialist at UNH Cooperative Extension.
“There was a little bit of relief by the rain over the weekend, but farmers have to decide which crops they want to save and put their water resources to those higher value crops,” he said.