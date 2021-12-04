Higher temperatures and lower snowfall totals in New Hampshire reflect a trend across the country, which has less snow on the ground in early December than in the past 18 years.
As of Saturday, just 8% of the nation was covered in snow, compared to 15.1% in 2020, and 39.2% in 2019, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center, which measures snow.
Even cities famous for snow, like Denver, still have none. The Mile High City had no observable snowfall in November for only the ninth time in almost 150 years.
While roughly 50% of New Hampshire currently has some snow on the ground, most of the accumulation is north of Lake Winnipesaukee. Most towns south of Concord have no snow at all, according to NWS meteorologist Hunter Tubbs.
“We are a little bit behind last year, especially across the southern part of New Hampshire,” Tubbs said.
Manchester, for instance, has had a tenth of an inch, compared to 2.5 inches in 2020 and more than a foot in 2019, according to the NWS.
The lack of snowfall nationwide has coincided with record-breaking high temperatures. On Friday, 40- to 65-year-old records fell in cities across the country.
In New Hampshire, the mild weather hasn't stopped ski resorts from opening. Loon Mountain and Bretton Woods are among those that opened on schedule.
Pats Peak in Henniker, the only New Hampshire ski area with snowmaking capability on 100% of its developed terrain, opened to the general public Friday with 10 trails and four lifts, according to marketing director Lori Rowell.
Snowmaking needs a combination of wetness and temperature, she said.
“When I look at the forecast, I know it has to be under 26 degrees Fahrenheit, but it needs to be dry out to make efficient snow,” Rowell said. “The colder in the 20s, the better.”
Rowell said the first weekend of December is usually the mountain’s target, but fluctuates depending on the year.
“If we have colder temperatures earlier in Novembers, maybe we open Thanksgiving weekend, or before if we can,” she said.
The mountain will close for the week to continue developing the terrain and will reopen on Friday for the weekend.
No one is too worried at this point.
“We live in New England. I think we know it’s going to snow eventually,” said Wes Hampton, owner of Portsmouth Snow Removal. “It would be silly to think that because it didn’t snow in December that it wouldn’t snow in January, February, and March.”
Much of Hampton's pricing is based on the average number of snowstorms in previous years, rather than on individual visits, so he's not sweating the first big snow.
“There is enough money for the year to take care of us,” he said. “Over a five-year period it averages out.”
Snow might arrive as soon as this week. The weather service's Tubbs said that though rain is more likely than snow for Monday, there is a solid chance of snow on Wednesday.
“We should see at least some accumulation in the middle of next week across the state, but especially in the southern part,” he said.