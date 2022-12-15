Tornado in New Iberia

A tornado passes a highway in New Iberia, Louisiana, Wednesday in this still image obtained from social media video.

A sprawling winter storm was expected to unleash ice, snow and strong winds across the Northeast on Thursday after spawning dozens of tornadoes that claimed the lives of three people as it left behind a trail of destruction in the South.

A woman was killed when a tornado destroyed her house west of New Orleans, while a mother and her son lost their lives when a twister ripped through a rural town in northwest Louisiana, state officials said.