Eversource exec
Buy Now

Eversource executive Doug Foley talks to reporters Friday outside the utility's New Hampshire headquarters in Manchester.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

Hurricane Lee could knock out power to 50,000 to 60,000 Eversource customers this weekend, a top Eversource executive said Friday.

The state’s coast, southeastern corner and higher elevations of Coos County are most at risk, according to Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource New Hampshire.