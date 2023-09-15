Hurricane Lee could knock out power to 50,000 to 60,000 Eversource customers this weekend, a top Eversource executive said Friday.
The state’s coast, southeastern corner and higher elevations of Coos County are most at risk, according to Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource New Hampshire.
“In the modeling we have right now, we range it, we expect to have 100 to about 600 trouble spots in the state of New Hampshire, so that could impact up to say 10% [of Granite State customers], up to about 50 [thousand] or 60,000 customers for the duration of this storm,” Foley said.
Foley expected the storm to produce fewer power outages than some major snowstorms last winter, and that restoring power would be quicker now without snow on the ground.
Winds could gust up to 50 mph in some areas of the state, which along with above-average rainfall in recent months could trigger outages.
“That is really our main concern with Hurricane Lee is with all the rain we’ve had here in New Hampshire, all the trees and the tree roots, very saturated-type soil and with the large tree canopy (of leaves) that’s right now, tropical force winds that are predicted could blow down some of those trees,” Foley said.
The weather service predicts 20- to 30-mph winds with gusts as high as 45 mph in the greater Manchester area.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal Rockingham County.
A statement put out Friday morning by the National Weather Service said the latest forecast called for “below tropical storm force wind” with peak winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Tropical storm winds are between 39 mph and 73 mph. It did say there was a potential of winds of 39 mph to 57 mph along the coast.