Hurricane Lee could knock out power to 50,000 to 60,000 Eversource customers this weekend, a top company executive said Friday.
The state’s coast, southeastern corner and higher elevations of Coos County are most at risk, according to Doug Foley, president of electric operations for Eversource New Hampshire.
“In the modeling we have right now, we range it, we expect to have 100 to about 600 trouble spots in the state of New Hampshire, so that could impact up to, say, 10% (of Granite State customers), up to about (50,000) or 60,000 customers for the duration of this storm,” Foley said.
Foley expected the storm to produce fewer power outages than some major snowstorms last winter, and that restoring power would be quicker now without snow on the ground.
Winds could gust up to 50 mph in some areas of the state, which along with above-average rainfall in recent months could trigger outages.
“That is really our main concern with Hurricane Lee is with all the rain we’ve had here in New Hampshire, all the trees and the tree roots, very saturated-type soil and with the large tree canopy (of leaves) that’s right now, tropical force winds that are predicted could blow down some of those trees,” Foley said.
Eversource will have between 400 and 500 line, tree and services crews ready to respond across the state, including crews from Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
The weather service predicts 20- to 30-mph winds with gusts as high as 45 mph in the greater Manchester area. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected in the Merrimack Valley, with more expected along the coast.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for coastal Rockingham County.
A statement put out Friday morning by the National Weather Service said the latest forecast called for “below tropical storm force wind” with peak winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph along the coast. Tropical storm winds are between 39 mph and 73 mph. It did say there was a potential of winds of 39 mph to 57 mph along the coast.
In Hampton, the storm altered the finish line for thousands of runners participating in the annual Ragnar Road Reach the Beach, according to John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
The relay race, which started at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, was slated to finish Saturday on the beach at Hampton Beach but has been moved to Winnacunnet High School out of safety concerns.
“We don’t know what the beach is going to look like tonight and tomorrow,” Nyhan said.
The race is one of the biggest fall events at Hampton Beach.
“This weekend is usually packed with people who stay overnight” Friday or Saturday nights, said Nyhan, who expects most runners and families associated with the race to keep their reservations.
In addition, the annual fire show with circus-type acts slated for Saturday night at Hampton Beach has been canceled “due to the effects of Hurricane Lee, including wind, rain and high surf,” according to a Facebook announcement.
The storm is “not going to help” businesses trying to recoup losses from bad weather earlier this summer with many day trippers expected to stay away Saturday, Nyhan said.