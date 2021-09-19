In southern New Hampshire, the temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s during the day, but dip into the mid-to-high 40s at night early in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The autumnal equinox is Wednesday, which marks the beginning of fall, according to Greg Cornwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine. The harvest moon is set to be its brightest starting at 7:55 p.m. Monday.
“With the sun angle beginning to get lower we are noticing less of a warming effect from the sun during the day, so our temperatures are going to stay just about normal,” he said.
There’s a chance of rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the forecast.
The northern part of the state could already be experiencing frost, which typically doesn’t occur until Sept. 21.
The southern tier typically doesn’t have frost until Oct. 1.
The sun hits its highest point at noon, so the afternoons can cool off quickly, Cornwell said.
“It is that shoulder season where you don’t know what to wear to work or take to school with you,” he said.
“It is a bit chilly in the morning and warms up in the middle of the day and gets chilly again.”
Peak foliage is estimated to be Sept. 26 through Oct. 5 in the North Country and Oct. 25 — 25 in the Merrimack Valley, according to visitnh.gov.
“Figuring out the perfect time to catch peak foliage in New Hampshire can be a bit of a leap of faith,” the website reads.
“Weather plays an important part in the process, but with so many variables, no one can truly predict how brilliant the foliage will be in any given year.”