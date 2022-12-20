A massive storm system is set to snarl holiday travel and bring an onslaught of wintry weather to millions across the Plains, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast and even interior Mid-Atlantic. The developing cyclone will deliver heavy snow and blizzard conditions to some and downpours to others, all coming at a time of year when more than 110 million Americans are expected to take to the roads and air.

The potential exists for serious travel disruptions at major airport hubs in the Midwest and Great Lakes, including Chicago's O'Hare International, where heavy snow and howling winds are expected.