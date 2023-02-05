Manchester firefighters scrambled to answer calls for burst water pipes and sprinkler systems over a 24-hour period due the extreme cold, including one at Elliot Hospital.
As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the department had dispatched to more than 170 emergency calls, according to a news release.
“Of these, 56 were related to broken water pipes and fire sprinkler systems due to the extremely cold weather,” the department said. It expected more calls through Sunday as “potentially frozen pipes thaw as the region emerges from the recent deep freeze.”
Temperatures were expected to reach the 30s in the North Country and the lower 40s in Southern New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Since Friday morning, Nashua Fire Rescue answered more than 700 calls resulting in more than 325 calls for service, according a tweet Sunday afternoon.
"Responses have included fires, EMS, alarm activations, mutual aid, and several water problems," the tweet reads. "The heavy call volume continues (Sunday) and members work to provide great protection and services to our community," another tweet reads.
On Saturday, Nashua firefighters worked to minimize a broken water pipe at Saint Joseph Hospital's emergency room.
Manchester Fire Department advises that when frozen pipes are involved it’s best for the property owner to contact a licensed professional.
“Using passive techniques to defrost pipes is recommended and methods using blow torches or open flames are to be avoided,” they said.
One of the calls Saturday was to Elliot Hospital where a burst pipe drenched the floors of the intensive care unit and emergency room with up to 3 inches of water.
Around midnight Saturday morning, a firefighter suffered frostbite and another fell on icy roadway while responding to a fire at multi-family home at 26 Liberty St., which according to Manchester fire officials was the result of careless disposal of smoking materials. So a fire began on on the building’s second-floor porch and extended up to the third floor. Nobody was injured, but six people were displaced and put in contact with the local Red Cross.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services will not open its Claremont District Office, located at 17 Water St., on Monday because of a pipe burst.
Those with scheduled meeting will be notified and staff will work out of other offices.
The office is expected to be up and running by Tuesday.
Staff reporter Roberta Baker contributed to this report.