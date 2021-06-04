The first official heat wave of the season is expected in southern New Hampshire with near record highs as a surge of warm air moves into the region and lasts into early next week.
The heat will begin building on Sunday, which is when southern areas of the state could break the 90-degree mark, according to Donny Dumont, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb to 95 or above with another 90-plus degree day on Tuesday.
An official heat wave is declared when temperatures reach at least 90 degrees for three days in a row.
Those who aren’t ready for the summer sizzle just yet won’t find much relief if they head to the beach. Dumont said there won’t be a strong sea breeze along the coast to cool things off.
“The good news is the humidity will be elevated, but it won’t be oppressive compared to July and August when dew points are higher,” he said.
Concord’s record high for Monday is 96 degrees. Dumont said the record could be tied or even broken.
Record highs for Sunday and Tuesday are 96 and 94, respectively, but Dumont said it doesn’t look like temperatures will be warm enough to break them.
The normal high for this time of year in Concord is 74.
A return to more seasonable weather is expected by the middle of next week, but Dumont said it’s unclear how long it may last.
Some severe thunderstorms are possible in northern New Hampshire on Saturday that could bring strong winds, small hail and heavy rain.
After the storms move through, drier weather is expected until Wednesday when some showers could arrive with a cold front, Dumont said.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday shows most of the state continues to experience abnormally dry conditions. The only areas seeing moderate drought are western sections of Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties.