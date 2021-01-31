Forecasters are calling for a heavy snowstorm to take aim at New Hampshire Monday into Tuesday, with up to a foot or more of snow expected to fall in some parts of the Granite State..
Snow should arrive in southern areas of New Hampshire between 2 and 4 p.m. and begin spreading north, getting to the Lakes Region after the evening commute. By midnight, snow will likely be falling across the entire state, forecasters said.
“I think the heaviest snowfall is likely from midnight on,” said Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. “The snow should continue through the day Tuesday, and wrap up later Tuesday night. It could clear out of southern New Hampshire by Tuesday afternoon. I would expect the morning commute on Tuesday to be difficult.”
The storm could also feature wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph out of the north-northeast, said Kimble.
A spokesman for Eversource, the state’s largest electric utility, said the company has more than 400 line, tree and service workers pre-positioned around the state to respond to any damage or outages.
Out-of-state crews are being brought in to assist with restoring power, and customer care representatives are set to take calls if needed, according to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle.
“We’ve been monitoring this storm for days, and we’re taking all necessary steps to ensure that we’re ready to restore any power outages as quickly and safely as possible,” said Eversource NH President Joe Purington in a statement. “With forecasts calling for significant amounts of snow and high winds, travel conditions may be difficult for the hundreds of line, tree and service workers positioned across the state.”
Snow is expected to continue to fall Tuesday into the overnight hours in northern parts of the state, and not clear out completely until the early morning hours on Wednesday.
The snow’s consistency will be light across interior portions of the state, Kimble said, which will allow it to pile up quickly in some spots across southern New Hampshire. The snow could be heavier and wetter closer to the coastline.
Between 6-12 inches of snow is possible for most of central and eastern New Hampshire, with heavier amounts expected. Locally higher amounts are possible due to intense bands of snow developing over the southern part of the state, Kimble said.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected Monday night in Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, Strafford, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, according to the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
In western parts of the Granite State, 3-6 inches is likely.
A coastal flood watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night for Rockingham County, with state officials warning low-lying property could become flooded, with some shoreline erosion a possibility.
Travel will be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads, state transportation officials warned, with blowing and drifting snow in the central and southern portion of the state creating whiteout conditions.
“Based on anticipated heavy snowfall during commuter hours, we are recommending essential travel only,” NH Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan said in a statement. “Heavy snowfall rates mean poor visibility.”