The first real snowstorm of the season dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of New Hampshire on Saturday.
Predictably, that led to numerous motor vehicle crashes on New Hampshire’s highways and byways. By 4 p.m., New Hampshire State Police had responded to 100 motor vehicle crashes, a spokesman said.
Highway speed limits were reduced to 45 miles per hour on the Everett Turnpike, I-293, I-393, Route 101 from Bedford to Hampton, I-89 from Bow to the Vermont border, and I-93 from Salem through Concord.
The storm also caused power outages.
“It’s that heavy, wet snow that’s accumulating on tree branches and power lines, and the trees are starting to get weighed down by the weight of that snow,” Kaitlyn Woods, media relations senior specialist for Eversource Energy, said Saturday.
By 5:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 22,000 Eversource customers were without power, including about 1,800 households in Hooksett and about 2,200 in Londonderry. Unitil was reporting about 1,600 customers without power in the Capital area and more than 1,800 out on the Seacoast.
Woods said Eversource had more than 500 workers, including line crews, tree crews and service workers, “pre-positioned” around the state, ready to respond to outages. The company also brought in crews from other states and from Canada to help deal with the storm.
“So we’re well-positioned to respond,” she said.
The storm’s weekend timing was fortunate, and state emergency officials urged drivers to stay off the roads.
“But if you must travel, allow extra time to get to your destination, go slow, and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you,” said Jennifer Harper, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, on Saturday said the 18-hour storm event was expected to be over in most of New Hampshire by sunrise Sunday.
But at its peak Saturday evening, snow was forecast to fall at rates of up to three inches per hour.
“We’re expecting some heavy total snow amounts and that’s how we’re going to get them,” Clair said.
Snowfall totals were predicted to range from 12 to 18 inches across much of New Hampshire, with lesser amounts on the Seacoast and in the southern tier.
Eversource’s Woods said predicted wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour could either help or hamper power companies’ efforts.
“Sometimes those gusts can be helpful to blow snow off trees or power lines, but sometimes they’re not helpful. The tree limbs are already weighed down with the snow, and they push them down,” she said.
Woods urged customers without power to report outages, either by calling 1-800-662-7764, or online (eversource.com). Customers also can sign up for two-way texts to receive status updates on repairs.