An outbreak of severe weather, including several destructive tornadoes, swept across the South Thursday, killing at least five people in Alabama. The swarm of storms came after roughly 50 tornadoes tore through the region last week.
An extremely volatile atmospheric setup prompted the National Weather Service to declare a rare level 5 out of 5 "high risk" for severe thunderstorms, focused in Alabama but touching several surrounding states.
During the mid-afternoon Thursday, a tornadic thunderstorm carved a 100-plus mile path across north central Alabama into northwest Georgia, spawning multiple twisters while passing south of Tuscaloosa and then south and east of Birmingham. The tornadoes left behind pockets of severe damage along with reports of injuries and fatalities.
A tornado killed at least five people in Calhoun County, Ala., located between Birmingham and the Georgia border. Among the dead are a family of three that lived in a wood-frame house in the small town of Ohatchee, along with a man and a woman who lived in mobile homes in Ohatchee and Wellington, respectively, county coroner Pat Brown told The Washington Post.
"It's just destruction in those areas," Brown said.
The storm's deadliness recalled an April 2011 tornado that killed 13 in Calhoun County, Brown said. Local first responders drill for these emergencies, but no amount of preparation can steel you for the real thing, he added.
"They call this tornado alley, you know?" Brown said. "We're very accustomed to storms, and we know in the spring time that we deal with these, but you never really prepare for them."
There have been reports of downed trees and damaged homes and businesses in Calhoun County and across the state, with some houses reduced to rubble.
In Florence, in the northwest corner of the state, a police officer was struck by lighting while setting up street barricades. He was hospitalized and is conscious and responsive, the department said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that she has received "reports of loss of life."
"Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert," she said. "Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y'all please stay safe and vigilant!"
Late Thursday afternoon into early evening, a second long-track, destructive tornado was on the ground for about 100 miles in north central Alabama before it lifted, only about 10 miles south of the first tornadic storm.
The tornado passed south of downtown Brent and Centreville, sparing the most heavily populated neighborhoods, but several structures were heavily damaged or destroyed on Belcher Road. Police were using the Sawmeal Restaurant as a checkpoint for southbound travelers, turning back the majority who did not live in the area. The tornado's damage path appeared to be about a half mile wide as it passed south of the two communities, a vast expanse of downed trees and wires visible.
Late Thursday evening, a third long-track tornadic storm developed near Wadley, Ala., about 60 miles northwest of Montgomery, and raced east-northeast into north Georgia, south of Atlanta. A tornado emergency was issued for Newnan at 12:10 a.m. Friday, about 35 miles southwest of Atlanta, where the Weather Service wrote "a confirmed large and destructive tornado was confirmed" and radar showed large amounts of debris lofted into the air.
An hour later, the city of Newnan tweeted: "The city experienced heavy damage in and around the historic downtown area due to tonight's weather."
Severe storms and flash flooding, somewhat less intense than those earlier in the day, continued Thursday night, after the Weather Service had already received reports of 17 twisters, 49 instances of damaging winds, and 44 reports of large hail. The storms had cut power to over 35,000 customers in Alabama.
The tornadic storms occurred amid an intensifying storm system unleashing all modes of severe weather from Mississippi to Kentucky to western South Carolina.
"Tornadoes, large to very large hail, and damaging winds to hurricane force also are possible over a broad area from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians," the Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center warned.