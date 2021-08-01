A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Hillsborough, Merrimack, Coos, Cheshire, Sullivan, and Grafton counties through late Sunday.
Locally heavy rainfall is expected overnight, with the possibility of thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain may fall in the watch area, with amounts over 2 inches possible.
In response to the anticipated heavy rain and potential flash flooding, the State Emergency Operations Center will open to a partial level to monitor storm conditions and coordinate the state’s response.
“People in the counties under a watch need to stay aware of the local weather forecast and know what to do if flooding does occur,” state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said in a statement Sunday night.
“Heed instructions from local safety officials. If flooding occurs, move to higher ground immediately. Never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown. If you need emergency assistance, call 9-1-1.”
Several communities already have experienced substantial rainfall resulting in flooding and damage, including towns in Cheshire, Sullivan, Merrimack and Belknap counties.
New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with local emergency management officials to coordinate any resources needed for the response.