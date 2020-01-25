With heavy rain forecast for overnight, the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine has issued a flood watch for portions of southern New Hampshire, including the Seacoast, through 3 a.m. Sunday.
The NWS is warning that 1 to 1.5 inches of rain could fall in just 3 to 6 hours in Rockingham, Strafford and eastern Hillsborough counties.
With some storm drains blocked by snow, the heavy rainfall could cause “significant ponding,” making some roadways impassable, NWS is warning, but river flooding is not expected. The heaviest rainfall is forecast between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.