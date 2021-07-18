Heavy rain has caused flooding and even some roads to collapse in parts of New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Cheshire and Hillsborough through 12:15 p.m.
In case of a flood, people should seek higher ground immediately and avoid all floodwaters.
“Never drive through flooded roadways. If you are in a vehicle, turn around, don’t drown,” said state Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper, in a statement, “The majority of flood deaths occur in vehicles. If you need emergency assistance, dial 911."
Reports of flooding have come in from Jaffrey, Marlow and Swanzey in Cheshire County; Greenfield and Peterborough in Hillsborough County and Lempster in Sullivan County.
“Multiple Road Washouts & Road Flooding in Jaffrey,” the Jaffrey Fire Department wrote on Facebook. The agency urged the public to use caution when driving.
Parts of Christian Hill Road in Swanzey collapsed in, according to pictures on social media. Besides Christian Hill, Carlton Road, Old Homestead Highway and Blake Road were closed as of 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Department of Transportation reports multiple road closures, primarily in the western part of the state,
“For your safety please do not travel through flooded roadways," NHDOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan. “Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects. A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles.”
The Marlborough Highway Department identified issues on Frost Hill Road, Jewett Street, Hill Street and School Street.
"Road conditions in town are still being evaluated and crews are asking residents to stay home if possible due to unknown road conditions (washouts and sinkholes)."
Maple Lane is impassible just past the Cumings residence due to a lost culvert. Some residents might not be able to drive out until the road is fixed, which may not be until Monday.
Camp sites never rivers and streams might also flood. Officials urge people to evacuate if a flood occurs.