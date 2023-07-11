Flooding caused by the enormous rainfall over the past two days has damaged property and prompted rescues across areas of Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
A flood warning posted by the National Weather Service remains in effect for the Connecticut River at North Walpole until Wednesday morning. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday night, two people drove through deep, swift moving water in Alstead and ended up in trouble.
“One was able to self-extricate, and the other was rescued by Alstead Fire personnel,” the town’s Office of Emergency Management reported.
As of Tuesday morning, five roads in town remained closed, including Route 123A at Route 123. The road is closed indefinitely “as the road washed out again at the Vilas Pool Dam.”
Antrim Fire and Ambulance on Tuesday reported the Liberty Farm Bridge in town may have experienced structural damage and needs to be inspected.
“We do not have any ETA when that bridge will be open again to traffic,” a post on Facebook reads.
Contact was made with homes in the area and residents were given the option to leave if they wanted, according to Antrim Fire Chief Marshall Gale.
Antrim reported the Steele Pond Hydro is 5 feet above normal level, but is discharging water as expected.
Antrim's Department of Public Works is working to repair River Road, which was damaged by flood waters.
On Monday night, most roads in Marlow were closed. Town officials there asked residents to stay home.
“It has been a rough evening for Marlow,” the town posted on Facebook. “There has been a substantial amount of damage to town roads. Most roads are now passable if you exercise extreme caution, portions may have been swept away and edges compromised.”
In North Walpole, a portion of Cold River Road was closed.
“We conducted a voluntary but recommended evacuation of a small area for residents' safety. As the water resides and becomes safe again we will reopen the area,” the North Walpole Fire and Rescue Department posted on Facebook.