Aftermath of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Florida

People clean up a shop after the arrival of Hurricane Idalia, in Cedar Key, Florida, on Thursday. 

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Idalia on Thursday drenched the Carolinas with torrential rains that threatened to trigger flash flooding, while Florida officials began to assess the damage caused when the system tore through its Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane.

In Florida's Big Bend region, Idalia left a tableau of toppled houses and destroyed vehicles in its wake and forced teams to make dozens of deep-water boat rescues, but overall the destruction was not as severe as feared. There were three confirmed deaths linked to the storm and another in Georgia.