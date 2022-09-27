IAN

Phil Roberts loads sandbags into his truck in preparation for Hurricane Ian in Largo, Fla., on Sept. 26, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Octavio Jones for The .

 Octavio Jones/Washington Post

Evacuation orders expanded by the hour along Florida's Gulf Coast on Monday as officials warned residents to prepare for powerful, widespread impacts from a strengthening Hurricane Ian - a storm on its way to becoming the first significant hurricane to hit the state since 2018. The broad threat meant officials were urging preparation up and down the state, including calls to evacuate even short distances to avoid the worst of the storm.

"This thing is coming this week," Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a news briefing Monday. "We know we're going to have some major impacts throughout the state of Florida."

Download PDF The Florida Escarpment puts the Gulf Coast at higher risk of storm surge