Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 65 miles (104 km) per hour as it swept northeast into central Florida, leaving 2.5 million homes and businesses without power amid downed trees and inundated roadways from one of the costliest and most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history.
The storm, which dumped as much as a foot of rain onto some cities, was continuing to batter the state Thursday -- with a high risk of flash flooding -- before moving into the Atlantic Ocean and, from there, into Georgia and the Carolinas.
At least 19.3 inches (49 centimeters) of rain fell in North Point, Florida, near where the storm came ashore, according to the National Weather Service. Many measurement sites were knocked offline by the storm.
Rivers across central Florida have swelled to major flood stage and some have set records, according to the National Weather Service. Throughout the U.S. Southeast, at least 31 river and tide gauges were recording flooding.
The storm could still pick up strength before slamming back into the U.S. coast, the center said. North of its track across Florida it will continue to drop heavy rain and as much as a foot may also fall across Georgia and parts of South Carolina.
"Ian could be near hurricane intensity as it's approaching the coast of South Carolina," Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the agency wrote in his outlook.
It came ashore Wednesday afternoon with winds of 155 miles (249 kilometers) per hour, tied for the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S., Jeff Masters and Bob Henson, meteorologists at Yale Climate Connections said. The monster storm pushed a wall of water into Naples, Fort Myers and other cities, swamping cars, toppling buildings and knocking out power. Damage estimates by Chuck Watson of Enki Research put the potential loss at some $69 billion.
Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the storm's impact is "going to be there for days, weeks, months and, unfortunately in some circumstances, even years."
The ninth storm of the 2022 Atlantic season, Ian could produce deluges as far as New Jersey. Flooding in Georgia could hurt cotton quality with many plants ready for harvest, said Don Keeney, a meteorologist at commercial forecaster Maxar.
Ian is also threatening to further upend Florida's already unstable home-insurance market. The largest insurers reduced their presence in the state to dodge losses brought on by hurricanes, and smaller underwriters still active there have been forced to hike premiums and narrow coverage to keep pace with litigation and fraud. So far this year, six insurers who write policies in Florida have been declared insolvent. The destruction wrought by Ian and that yet to come could stretch finances of companies still standing.
In addition, the state's struggling citrus industry will also get an unwelcome test. Upwards of 90% of its groves, heavy with ripe fruit, were in the path of Ian's winds. Florida, the U.S.'s largest producer of orange juice, had been grappling with citrus greening that damages fruit and eventually kills trees. Futures prices were soaring before Ian.
After the then-record 2005 hurricane season, many citrus producers in Florida couldn't fully restore operations, Rabobank analyst Andres Padilla said. "Intense damage to the crops could permanently remove some of the producers from the market," he added.