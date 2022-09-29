Hurricane Ian

A mist and fog over a beach as Hurricane Ian approaches in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022.  

 Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 65 miles (104 km) per hour as it swept northeast into central Florida, leaving 2.5 million homes and businesses without power amid downed trees and inundated roadways from one of the costliest and most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history.

The storm, which dumped as much as a foot of rain onto some cities, was continuing to batter the state Thursday -- with a high risk of flash flooding -- before moving into the Atlantic Ocean and, from there, into Georgia and the Carolinas.