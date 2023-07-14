The pain usually starts for Karla Perez when the temperature reaches 100 degrees.

"When it's too hot, I feel like vomiting," said Perez, who has worked landscaping and construction jobs in the Dallas area for the last decade. "My legs are shaking. And it feels like I can't see well, I see dark."

Download PDF OSHA heat deaths
Download PDF OSHA reported heat deaths per 1 million workers