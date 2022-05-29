Ready for those parades and cookouts? Temperatures could reach a high of 90 degrees in Southern New Hampshire for the unofficial start to summer.
The last time the weather reached 90 on Memorial Day was 2011, according to Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Gray, Maine. The average temperature is 72 this time of year, he said.
Southern New Hampshire will have a high temperature in the upper 80s or low 90s for Memorial Day, Baron said. The rest of the state will be in the low- to mid-80s.
“We are definitely getting into our warm season,” Baron said. “Temperatures that high aren’t super unusual.”
He recommended people dress appropriately and stay hydrated outdoors, especially if working or running around.
Cooler air moving in on Monday evening will keep the high temperatures in the 70s for much of the week, Baron said. Rain showers are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
“Wednesday will probably be the coldest day in the low 70s and then it will probably start warming back up again,” he said.
Summer officially starts on June 21.
Cold water temperatures
The warm air temperatures might be tempting for swimming, but water temps in the mid-50s could cause hypothermia, according to the National Weather Service. A “special weather statement” from the agency includes Lake Winnipesaukee and smaller lakes and rivers.
“When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks,” the note reads.
“On small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat,” the note reads. “Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket.”