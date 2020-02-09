MANCHESTER — A messy start to the week is expected to clear in time for Granite Staters to head to the polls for Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said light snow was expected to fall Monday morning before turning to rain in the afternoon, when temperatures could reach the low 40s in southern areas and upper 30s to the north.
“Overall, it’s not a big system. Just light snowfall,” Clair said Sunday.
The forecast for Tuesday, when voters throughout the state will cast ballots in the presidential primaries, called for scattered rain and snow showers with temperatures in the high 30s in southern communities and reaching 40 on the Seacoast, Clair said. Central and northern New Hampshire were also expected to see scattered snow and rain showers, and temperatures were expected to be in the mid-30s.
Another round of snow was expected to arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday.
“It’s still a little too early to say exactly how that one is going to play out, but right now it looks like kind of another messy, mixed system with rain and snow,” Clair said.
Clair said the system was not expected to be as large as the storm that hit late last week with ice and gusting winds that knocked out the power of thousands. According to the New Hampshire Department of Safety, more than 35,000 people in New Hampshire were without power after the storm Friday. By Sunday, power had been restored to nearly the entire state. Eversource, the state’s largest utility, reported 107 outages remaining Sunday afternoon, 100 of which were in the Belmont area.
Clair said the upcoming system wouldn’t be as long and would be followed by a quick drop in temperature.
Overnight lows Friday into Saturday were expected to reach 10 degrees below zero in northern New Hampshire, and just above zero in the southern tier with daytime highs in the 20s.
“It’s a pretty good shot of Arctic air,” Clair said. “It has the potential to be another cold shot but some of it will depend on how the Thursday storm plays out. It looks to be somewhat similar to the cold we’ve had the last couple of days.”