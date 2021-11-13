Flooding in Seabrook

Walton Street in Seabrook was flooded Friday afternoon.

 Seabrook Police Department

Rain Friday resulted in some flooding in Seacoast towns.

According to the National Weather Service, the coast of New Hampshire received almost an inch and a half of rain Friday, while about an inch of rain fell over the rest of the state.

Some roads were impassable because of the floods, according to local police.

In Seabrook, a low section of Walton Road, near a former railroad bridge, flooded and was impassible, according to police.

The intersection of Bartlett and Islington Streets in Portsmouth flooded, with water stopping cars from passing under a railroad bridge there, police said.

Part of Portsmouth’s Market Street, near Spinnaker Way, was also flooded Friday.