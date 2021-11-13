Friday flooding in Seacoast towns Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Nov 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Walton Street in Seabrook was flooded Friday afternoon. Seabrook Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Rain Friday resulted in some flooding in Seacoast towns.According to the National Weather Service, the coast of New Hampshire received almost an inch and a half of rain Friday, while about an inch of rain fell over the rest of the state.Some roads were impassable because of the floods, according to local police.In Seabrook, a low section of Walton Road, near a former railroad bridge, flooded and was impassible, according to police.The intersection of Bartlett and Islington Streets in Portsmouth flooded, with water stopping cars from passing under a railroad bridge there, police said.Part of Portsmouth’s Market Street, near Spinnaker Way, was also flooded Friday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Northern Lights seen in New England Wednesday New England marks 30 years since ‘Perfect Storm’ Request News Coverage