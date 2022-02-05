Dozens of drivers crashed across New Hampshire as they tried to drive in Friday’s winter storm.
The storm dumped sleet and freezing rain over much of southern New Hampshire, while the northern reaches of the state saw more than a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s been a mix of all kinds of different weather,” said Andy Pohl, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Berlin got more than 15 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, and Hanover received more than 13 inches. The Lakes Region got between three and six inches, and the southern part of the state saw less than three inches -- a mix of snow and sleet.
Though Cheshire County got less than an inch of snow, ice downed trees on Friday morning and damaged electrical equipment in Walpole on Friday morning, knocking out power for many in the town.
The storm did not bring widespread power outages, and most of southern New Hampshire saw less than an inch of precipitation.
The lighter precipitation in southern New Hampshire did not mean roads were safe. As of Friday afternoon, New Hampshire State Police reported 137 crashes and cars off New Hampshire roads.
By midafternoon, the storm was breaking up, Pohl said, and the snow, sleet and freezing rain were no longer falling steadily.
But don’t despair, Pohl said. It won’t be cold forever.
“The real good news is Monday, we’ll get above freezing,” he said
The Seacoast could see temperatures in the 40s, with higher 30s inland — warm enough to melt the layer of ice sure to be settling on sidewalks and driveways around New Hampshire.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to stay above freezing through early next week.