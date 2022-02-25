Luis Perdomo carries a broom after clearing snow from his car during Friday’s snowstorm in Manchester. By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state Snow Storm
Don Lemieux clears his driveway during Friday’s storm on Hanover Street in Manchester.
A NH DOT plow heads north on Route 43 in Deerfield during Friday’s storm.
Friday’s waves of fluffy flakes added up to under a foot of snow in southern New Hampshire — less than 6 inches in Carroll County and the western part of the state — but the light snow was still enough to cause dozens of crashes.
Around the southern part of the state, the National Weather Service reported between 6 and 8 inches of snow. Lead meteorologist Maura Casey of the National Weather Service said that Nashua may have seen the most snow in the state, with 9 inches in the Gate City.
Rye and Tilton both saw about 8 inches, Casey said. And while there were strong gusts of wind along the coast, Casey said the storm was not nearly as bad as the blizzard that hit New Hampshire at the end of January.
”This is a storm that New Hampshire can handle,” Casey said.
New Hampshire drivers still had difficulty on Friday, even after the state Department of Transportation lowered speed limits to 45 miles per hour on major highways.
By 7 p.m. Friday, state police counted 80 crashes and cars off the road around the state, including one crash on Route 2 in Randolph, where state police said a driver tried to pass a plow around 8 a.m., and crashed into the plow’s side wing.
School was cancelled on Friday — really cancelled. The snow day meant school vacation week began early in New Hampshire.
During the school break next week, meteorologists have predicted temperatures in the 30s for most of the week.
Casey said Sunday could bring bursts of snow, too.