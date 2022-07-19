Summer school is closed and pools are full in Manchester, as a heat wave descends over the state this week.
High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through most of the week in southern New Hampshire, and in the upper 80s farther north, according to the National Weather Service, with the heat lingering through the weekend.
Winds from the south and southwest will bring hot, humid air to New Hampshire, said weather service meteorologist Jerry Combs.
Mid- to late July in New Hampshire is typically hot, Combs said, but compared with the average temperatures for Manchester at this time of year, highs in the low to mid-90s are about 10 degrees warmer than the average.
Nights won’t be much cooler, Combs said: Low temperatures will be in the low 70s in southern New Hampshire, and only getting down to the upper 60s in the north.
Hot weather is bringing another heat advisory to southern New Hampshire this week. Inland Rockingham County and eastern Hillsborough County will be under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Thursday.
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management urged residents and visitors to stay hydrated and check on friends and relatives who do not have air conditioning.
The heat forced Manchester summer school programs to close for the rest of the week, and Queen City families are flocking to the water. Two of the city’s three pools are open and full of swimmers, said Janet Horvath of the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, as is the beach at Crystal Lake.
“We absolutely have a lot of people taking advantage of the pools this week,” Horvath said, with the pools at Livingston Park in the North End and the West Side’s Raco Theodore near or at their 350-person capacity most of the week.
Maintenance issues forced the Hunt Pool on Beech Street to stay closed this year, but Horvath said the splash pad at the Hunt Pool is open, as is the Dupont splash pad near Northwest Elementary.
There’s a possibility for storms in the late afternoon and evening, Combs said, so if a day at the pool or the beach is on the agenda, he advised keep an eye on the weather.
Combs said New Hampshire can expect a little relief Thursday evening after those storms.
The hot days will linger through the weekend, Combs said, but it will be less humid after Thursday evening, with dewpoints dropping from around 70 degrees to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Combs translated: “That’s going to make it feel not quite so oppressive out.”