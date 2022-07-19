Keeping cool at Glen Lake
A couple keep cool in Tuesday’s heat while paddling on Glen Lake in Goffstown. Lakes, pools and beaches will be the places to be this week.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Summer school is closed and pools are full in Manchester, as a heat wave descends over the state this week.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through most of the week in southern New Hampshire, and in the upper 80s farther north, according to the National Weather Service, with the heat lingering through the weekend.