CONCORD — State safety officials are warning Granite Staters to avoid travel if possible Monday during a winter storm that’s expected to deliver a mix of snow and ice over parts of New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Up to 8 inches of snow is expected in some parts, and ice up to nearly half an inch is possible Monday morning, according to the forecast.
A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton and Strafford counties, while areas of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are under a winter weather advisory.
“During the storm, only travel if absolutely necessary,” New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said in a release Sunday. “Once the storm begins, travel will be hazardous. If you must travel, remember to clear snow and ice from your vehicle, slow down, allow extra time for travel, and leave plenty of space between vehicles.”
Urging residents to be prepared, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the heavy precipitation was also likely to cause tree damage and power outages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.