After 22 days of rain in June and a wet start to July, many Granite Staters flocked to the water Thursday as New Hampshire faced the start of a possible heat wave.
“Right now, the weather is just right,” said Evann Hernandez, 21, partly submerged in the Livingston Pool in Manchester on Thursday, as the thermometer popped past 90 degrees by early afternoon.
Dozens of kids hit the pool while many parents settled in the shade.
Hampton Beach and many of its oceanside restaurants were reported full.
“This is the weather we’re looking for every single day,” said John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Thursday marked the third straight sunny day in Hampton.
“We had a terrible June,” with maybe three sunny days all month, Nyhan said by phone.
Friday’s forecast is for more 90-plus temperatures in Manchester and Concord, which would meet the official heat-wave threshold of three straight 90-degree days.
The Seacoast should stay in the 80s, Lincoln, and points north could hit the mid- to upper 80s Friday.
Rainfall chances this weekend will be higher in northern and western parts of the state, said Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“Maybe just a couple of spotty showers south,” he said.
Scenes in the sun
Meanwhile Thursday, Michael Voisine’s paving crew was dealing with triple-digit temps -- to the tune of 365 degrees for the asphalt they were putting down on Mammoth Road.
His crew of eight from Rol-Rite Paving & Sealcoating in Manchester kept liquids close.
“Water and Gatorade –- stay hydrated,” said Voisine, the company’s owner.
But, he said, “I'll take 95 over negative-20."
Nashua opened five cooling centers for residents to find relief from their warm homes, including one at the Pheasant Lane Mall and another at the Nashua YMCA.
A family from Ohio was keeping cool at the Livingston Pool in Manchester. Jessica Tady was with her mother, Jane, and daughter, Charlotte, while her son, Xander, attended math camp in Rivier University in Nashua.
“My daughter is really enjoying it,” Tady said while sitting on a blanket in the shade.
Livingston Pool drew 600 people on Wednesday, while the Raco-Theodore Pool on the West Side attracted 407, according to Janet Horvath, Manchester’s recreation and enterprise manager.
“Those are a little bit higher than the average day for sure,” she said, attributing that to the warm Wednesday.
Horvath said she is “light on staff” for the city’s pools and splash pads, and any given day could see restrictions.
The Livingston water slide was out of commission Thursday because of a maintenance issue, according to two workers.
“The slide is one thing that may be shut down if we don’t have the staff to be able to have a person at the top and bottom,” Horvath said.
One person not planning to ride the slide was 88-year-old Perry Cataldo. The Manchester resident sat reading in the shade with an umbrella attached to his chair.
“I’m sitting down relaxing and watching the children and keeping my mind occupied,” Cataldo said. “I feel closed in when I’m alone.”
Kitty Stark’s son, Elliot, 4, was more than half dry as he debated going deeper in the pool.
“I’m trying to get him in the water to get him all wet,” the Merrimack mom said.