Hot Weather

Felicity Cutliff catches her daughter, Leena, 3, as she leaps into the pool at Livingston Park in Manchester on July 6, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

After 22 days of rain in June and a wet start to July, many Granite Staters flocked to the water Thursday as New Hampshire faced the start of a possible heat wave.

“Right now, the weather is just right,” said Evann Hernandez, 21, partly submerged in the Livingston Pool in Manchester on Thursday, as the thermometer popped past 90 degrees by early afternoon.

Golfers Reece Bessette (at left) and Drew Cameron keep hydrated in Thursday's oppressive heat while competing in the Junior Stroke Play Championship at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown.
Kevin Voisine uses his shirt to dry off while paving a driveway in Thursday's extreme heat on Mammoth Road in Manchester.
Felicity Cutliff cools off with her daughter, Leena, 3, at Livingston Park in Manchester on July 6, 2023. Also pictured are Nakita Anderson with her daughter Kalliyah, 3, at bottom.