Emergency management officials are warning residents and visitors to take precautions after the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of New Hampshire on Thursday.
Hot temperatures and high humidity are expected to lead to heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s, officials said, and that can lead to heat-related illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.
The advisory includes the counties of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, southern Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan.
“Residents and visitors should take this heat advisory seriously,” said Richard Bailey Jr., acting director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“Limit your exposure to the sun during extreme heat if you can,” Bailey said. “If you can’t and must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty.”
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. Infants, young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions are at highest risk for heat-related illnesses, officials said.
HSEM offered safety tips to cope with the heat:
Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
Stay in air conditioned rooms for as long as possible. Stay on the lowest floor if air conditioning is not available.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and spend much of their time alone.
If your home loses power, go to a designated public shelter.
Check on animals frequently to make sure they are not suffering from the heat.
If you must go outside:
Avoid strenuous work during the hottest part of the day.
Use a buddy system and take frequent breaks.
Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible, and avoid dark colors that absorb the sun’s rays.
Protect your face and head with sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.