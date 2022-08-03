Windham heat
A thermometer pointed at 90 degrees at 10:30 Wednesday morning in Windham.

 Carl Perreault/Union Leader

Emergency management officials are warning residents and visitors to take precautions after the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of New Hampshire on Thursday.

Hot temperatures and high humidity are expected to lead to heat index values in the mid- to upper-90s, officials said, and that can lead to heat-related illnesses if proper precautions are not taken.