The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory with temperatures rising into the mid-90s Monday.
The advisory will run until 8 p.m. Monday and covers much of southern New Hampshire. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 96 degrees Monday.
The average high temperature in Concord is 75 degrees for June 7, according to John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The record high in Concord was 96 degrees in 1999.
Southern New Hampshire is expected to record its first heat wave before temperatures dip back down into the 80s. A heat wave is defined as three straight days of temperatures in the 90s.
“It could end up being five days in a row of 90 or higher,” Cannon said.
Tuesday will bring a 50/50 chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. with thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m.
The temperatures will be in the low 80s on Thursday, “which is actually a cool down,” Cannon said.
“It will be much drier, cooler Canadian air,” he said. “And low 80s for this time of year is close to normal.”
The high temperature is expected to be 75 degrees on Friday and Saturday.
Hot advice
The service suggests to the following:
• Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible
• Drink plenty of fluids
• Stay in an air-conditioned room
• Stay out of the sun
• Check up on relatives and neighbors
• Young children and pet should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the advisory reads.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.