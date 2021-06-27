The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory starting at noon Sunday.
The advisory will run until 7 p.m., but the heat is expected to linger much of the week for what will likely become the second heat wave of the summer. A heat wave is defined as three straight days of temperatures in the 90s.
The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, is expected to reach 95 on Sunday, according to the NWS. It is expected to rise as high as 100 degrees on Monday, and possibly Tuesday as well.
Hot advice
The service suggests to the following:
• Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible
• Drink plenty of fluids
• Stay in an air-conditioned room
• Stay out of the sun
• Check up on relatives and neighbors
• Young children and pet should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances
• Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Heat stroke is considered an emergency.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” the advisory reads.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.