Dangerously hot weather is expected across southern New Hampshire early this week.
An excessive heat watch on Monday could turn into an excessive heat warning, according to Eric Schwibs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“It is just a matter of how severe,” Schwibs said of the heat.
Temperatures were expected to reach a high of 93 degrees on Sunday with heat index values — or “feels like” temperature — as high as 96.
A forecasted high of 95 degrees on Monday could bring heat index values as high as 105 degrees in Merrimack, Strafford, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
The heat and humidity will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values in excess of 95.
“A cold front will cross the area on Tuesday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms,” the NWS forecast reads. “Some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe.”
The Weather Service recommends staying in an air-conditioned space, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.
“You have to slow down and take it easy and try to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids,” Schwibs said.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
“This is your typical summer weather in New England; you get the hot pattern and it will abruptly change and you’ll get some cooler weather,” Schwibs said.