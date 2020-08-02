Heavy rain and high winds could hit the Granite State Tuesday night into Wednesday from a weakened Tropical Storm Isaias.
“If it takes an inland track, it might just be the remnants of the tropical storm, mostly rain and maybe a little bit of wind near the coast,” said Eric Schwibs, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Some of the faster models have the storm — or remnants — hitting late Tuesday. Slower models show Wednesday, he said.
“When (tropical storms) track over the land they tend to break up and weaken,” Schwibs said. “For us, especially with this track, the storms you get during the winter, the nor’easters, are more potent than what you’ll see with this.”
The post-tropical storm is “mostly just a rain storm for us, maybe a little bit of wind,” he said. “That is what happens when it travels over land for an extended period of time.”
On Sunday, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit reminded shorefront property owners to prepare by securing boats to docks and moorings.
“Consider docking your boat with the bow facing the waves,” the note reads. “Large waves hitting the stern of a docked boat can quickly fill the boat, causing it to sink. Be sure you have adequate water depth beneath your boat during heavy wave conditions.”
The note recommends securing canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and rowboats.
The Marine Patrol Unit focuses on life safety and will not assist with drifting boats or boats on rocks.
NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper said being prepared is critically important.
"It is important to understand that it only takes one hurricane or tropical storm to severely impact an area. Take time now to prepare your family. Know what to do and have the things you need to stay safe,” she said in a statement.
Without knowing the exact track of the storm, it’s good to plan ahead, Schwibs said.
“It will be a quick mover; it will be out of here during the day Wednesday,” he said.