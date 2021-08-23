HAMPTON — It was nothing like what he experienced during a recent trip to Hawaii, but for Ian Ripperger, the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri were just enough to create the best surfing conditions of the season along the New Hampshire coast.
“These are the first sizable waves this summer. I was hoping for bigger waves, but I kind of knew that it would be three or four feet with maybe some five footers here and there,” said the 17-year-old surfer from Greenland who spent Monday catching some wave action at North Beach with his two buddies.
Onlookers lined the sea wall to watch the dozens of surfers as they took advantage of the seas churned up by a combination of an astronomical high tide and Henri. The storm continued to bring bands of moderate to heavy rainfall to southern areas of the state as the weakened storm began moving east.
Southwestern parts of New Hampshire were under a flood watch through late Monday night.
The center of the storm system was expected to stay south of New Hampshire as it heads east and pulls away early Tuesday, according to Justin Arnott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The change in track that kept the worst of Henri’s impacts away came as a relief to local emergency personnel.
“Fortunately the storm took a turn off the coast, which lessened the impact to us. I did take a ride down at high tide just to make sure that there was no flooding and there was minor washing over the sea wall. There were a lot of people looking at the waves, but nobody got hurt,” said acting Hampton Deputy Fire Chief Michael Brillard.
Hampton Beach saw a steady stream of visitors. Some came to watch the waves while others took a dip despite warnings of the potential for strong rip currents.
Jean Balamuth of Alstead took a walk along the beach with her sister, JoAnne Petersen, who’s been visiting family for the past couple of months and will return home to Las Vegas on Tuesday.
The clouds, showers and fog didn’t deter the sisters.
“We came out to have a beach day. We’re not fussy,” Balamuth said.
She always makes an effort to get her sister to the beach as much as possible when she visits.
“She does a great job. I’m game for anything,” Peterson said.
Mark and Laurel Musser left their hotel in Rhode Island and booked a place in Keene to get away from Henri as the storm made landfall near Westerly, R.I., on Sunday and knocked out power.
The New York family brought their kids, Amelia, 8, and Hans, 6, to Hampton Beach for some fun before heading back to Rhode Island to enjoy the rest of their vacation post-Henri.
“It’s an adventure,” Mark said as their children splashed near the water’s edge and dug holes that quickly filled as the tide rolled in.
Forecasters said sunshine is expected on Tuesday after fog and clouds in the morning.
Arnott said temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with humid conditions remaining in place.
“It’s going to feel pretty hot and muggy,” he said.
The summery weather will continue through Thursday, when a cold front is expected to push the tropical air away from New England.