A general view shows a flooded parking lot, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., in this screen grab obtained from a social media video uploaded on April 13, 2023.  
A general view shows a flooded parking lot, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., in this screen grab obtained from a social media video uploaded on April 13, 2023. 

A complex of slow-moving thunderstorms dropped tornadoes and extreme rainfall across Broward County in Florida this week, causing historic flooding that forced residents to abandon vehicles and scramble to higher ground. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests the rainfall totals across the county from that downpour amounted to roughly 88 billion gallons.

That would equate to 738 billion pounds of moisture, or roughly 370 million tons - most of which originated from a humid easterly wind blowing from the Bahamas.