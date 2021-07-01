The only heat this Fourth of July might come from fireworks.
After three days of record highs, temperatures have been plummeting. Expect to celebrate Independence Day on Sunday with clouds and cool temps in the high 60s.
Through Sunday, the weather should be cooler, with around one inch of rain expected in southern New Hampshire, National Weather Service meteorologist Margaret Curtis said.
The high for Friday and Saturday will be 63, with warmer weather not expected to arrive until Monday, when temperatures in the low 80s should return.
The heat wave broke with a string of thunderstorms that moved through the state Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing damaging winds that left more than 25,000 without power at one point, according to the state Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
As of Thursday, Eversource NH’s power outage map showed only about 150 customers were still out of power.
“Crews are going to keep working around the clock until those customers are restored,” Eversource NH Media Relations Manager William Hinkle said.
Eversource restored power to approximately 36,000 New Hampshire customers since Wednesday, the company said.
In Nashua, a large tree took down the electrical wires attached to a house at 29 Prescott St. on Wednesday afternoon, and fire crews arrived to find live wires sparking. Fire crews had to use dry chemicals and carbon dioxide extinguishers to knock down a fire in the home’s basement electrical panel until Eversource workers arrived to shut off the electricity.
This weekend should not bring high winds or thunderstorms, so power outages and fallen trees are unlikely, Curtis said.
Unitil, which serves customers in the Seacoast and greater Concord area, responded to 19,000 outages Wednesday evening as heavy rain and strong winds moved across the state, according to Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara. Rockingham County towns like Kingston and Atkinson ended up experiencing most of the outages.
Manchester’s high was 96 on Wednesday, which occurred around noon, breaking the 1931 record of 92. By the evening, however, temperatures fell to the mid-70s. Wind gusted to around 50 to 60 mph in most areas, strong enough to blow over trees and cause outages.
Unitil Corp. restored power to all of its customers by Thursday morning.
“We knew it was coming,” O’Meara said. “The hardest part was predicting where the thunderstorms would hit the most.”