How much snow did you get? Depth varies across Granite State By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Dec 18, 2022 Parts of New Hampshire got more than 2 feet of snow, while others got next to nothing during the weekend nor'easter. Pinkham Notch and Waterville Valley recorded the most at 31 inches, according to the National Weather Service.Here are the totals as recorded by the National Weather Service: Total snow fall amount Town Snow total (in inches) Belknap County Belmont 10.6 Tilton Northfield 9.8 Laconia 9 Meredith 8.1 Carroll County East Sandwich 25 North Madison 24 Freedom 22.5 Jackson 21 Brookfield 17.5 Albany 13.2 North Conway 21.1 Wolfeboro 9.4 Tamworth 8.7 Effingham 8.4 Cheshire County Stoddard 18 Rindge 18 Fitzwilliam 18 Jaffrey 17 West Chesterfield 9.2 Keene 4 Coos Pinkham Notch 31 Mount Washington 28.9 Berlin 17.2 Pittsburg 12 Carroll 8.7 Northumberland 5.5 Jefferson 3.8 Lancaster 2 Whitefield 2 Grafton County Waterville Valley 31 Lyme 12.4 Benton 12 Bristol 9.9 Thornton 7.5 Hillsborough County Greenville 10.5 Manchester Airport 4.1 Brookline 3.7 Milford 2.5 Hudson 1.3 Nashua 0.1 Merrimack County New London 20.5 Danbury 19.4 Northfield 10.3 Dunbarton 8.3 Pittsfield 7.5 Bow 7 Chichester 4.5 Contoocook 4.1 Concord Municipal Airport 3.6 Canterbury 2.2 Rockingham County Nottingham 7.1 Hampstead 4 Epping 3.3 Derry 3 Portsmouth Airport 1.4 Greenland 1 Exeter 0.5 Strafford County Strafford 11 Barrington 6.5 Sullivan County Newport 22.5 Goshen 22 Unity 22