Snow totals for Dec. 15 - 17

Snow totals for Dec. 15 - 17 

 Provided by National Weather Service

Parts of New Hampshire got more than 2 feet of snow, while others got next to nothing during the weekend nor'easter. 

Pinkham Notch and Waterville Valley recorded the most at 31 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow fall amount

Town Snow total (in inches)
Belknap County
Belmont 10.6
Tilton Northfield 9.8
Laconia 9
Meredith 8.1
Carroll County
East Sandwich 25
North Madison 24
Freedom 22.5
Jackson 21
Brookfield 17.5
Albany 13.2
North Conway 21.1
Wolfeboro 9.4
Tamworth 8.7
Effingham 8.4
Cheshire County
Stoddard 18
Rindge 18
Fitzwilliam 18
Jaffrey 17
West Chesterfield 9.2
Keene 4
Coos
Pinkham Notch 31
Mount Washington 28.9
Berlin 17.2
Pittsburg 12
Carroll 8.7
Northumberland 5.5
Jefferson 3.8
Lancaster 2
Whitefield 2
Grafton County
Waterville Valley 31
Lyme 12.4
Benton 12
Bristol 9.9
Thornton 7.5
Hillsborough County
Greenville 10.5
Manchester Airport 4.1
Brookline 3.7
Milford 2.5
Hudson 1.3
Nashua 0.1
Merrimack County
New London 20.5
Danbury 19.4
Northfield 10.3
Dunbarton 8.3
Pittsfield 7.5
Bow 7
Chichester 4.5
Contoocook 4.1
Concord Municipal Airport 3.6
Canterbury 2.2
Rockingham County
Nottingham 7.1
Hampstead 4
Epping 3.3
Derry 3
Portsmouth Airport 1.4
Greenland 1
Exeter 0.5
Strafford County
Strafford 11
Barrington 6.5
Sullivan County
Newport 22.5
Goshen 22
Unity 22